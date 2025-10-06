Diplomatic Push for Gaza Ceasefire Gains Urgency

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stressed the urgency of implementing the first phase of President Donald Trump's strategy to cease hostilities in Gaza. Speaking at a press conference in Tel Aviv, Wadephul highlighted the necessity of achieving a ceasefire, releasing hostages, and ensuring the flow of supplies to Gaza by early next week.

Wadephul acknowledged that while the initial steps are manageable, other issues in the conflict are notably complex and will require extended negotiation. He underscored the importance of not abandoning diplomatic efforts, but rather focusing on taking immediate, decisive actions together.

The German Foreign Minister reiterated the feasibility of the first-phase objectives and the critical importance of acting promptly to alleviate tensions in the region.

