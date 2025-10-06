Left Menu

Diplomatic Push for Gaza Ceasefire Gains Urgency

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized the urgent need for the first phase of a U.S.-proposed plan to halt the Gaza war. This includes achieving a ceasefire, releasing hostages, and bringing supplies into Gaza by next week, though other complex issues will require more time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:13 IST
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stressed the urgency of implementing the first phase of President Donald Trump's strategy to cease hostilities in Gaza. Speaking at a press conference in Tel Aviv, Wadephul highlighted the necessity of achieving a ceasefire, releasing hostages, and ensuring the flow of supplies to Gaza by early next week.

Wadephul acknowledged that while the initial steps are manageable, other issues in the conflict are notably complex and will require extended negotiation. He underscored the importance of not abandoning diplomatic efforts, but rather focusing on taking immediate, decisive actions together.

The German Foreign Minister reiterated the feasibility of the first-phase objectives and the critical importance of acting promptly to alleviate tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

