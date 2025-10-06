Rescue or Retaliate: The Wolf Dilemma in Uttar Pradesh

In response to increasing incidents of human-wildlife conflict in Uttar Pradesh, State Forest Minister Arun Kumar has mandated the involvement of the local fisherfolk in a wolf rescue operation, focusing primarily on public safety.

A recent meeting, attended by key officials, emphasized resource allocation, urging collaboration among various stakeholders for an effective response to the wolf encounters.

The contentious directive from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests allows for shooting wolves unable to be captured safely, stressing that public safety remains paramount.

