Rescue or Retaliate: The Wolf Dilemma in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, authorities have initiated a wolf rescue operation with the support of local fisherfolk. With rising human-wildlife conflict, officials have been instructed to prioritize public safety. Orders have been issued to shoot wolves if rescue efforts fail, highlighting the tense situation in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to increasing incidents of human-wildlife conflict in Uttar Pradesh, State Forest Minister Arun Kumar has mandated the involvement of the local fisherfolk in a wolf rescue operation, focusing primarily on public safety.

A recent meeting, attended by key officials, emphasized resource allocation, urging collaboration among various stakeholders for an effective response to the wolf encounters.

The contentious directive from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests allows for shooting wolves unable to be captured safely, stressing that public safety remains paramount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

