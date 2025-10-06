Left Menu

Shoe Attack on CJI Gavai: PM Modi's Condemnation and Call for Calm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned a lawyer's attempt to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, describing it as an act that has angered every Indian. Modi praised Gavai's composure during the incident, emphasizing the need for maintaining societal values and upholding justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:48 IST
Shoe Attack on CJI Gavai: PM Modi's Condemnation and Call for Calm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed strong condemnation over an attempted shoe attack on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, an incident that took place within the Supreme Court's premises. The incident, which has caused widespread public indignation, was carried out by a 71-year-old lawyer, leading to swift legal repercussions.

Modi, addressing the situation via social media platform X, commended Justice Gavai's composed demeanor throughout the incident, stressing, "There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society." He highlighted this as a testament to Justice Gavai's dedication to upholding justice and the principles enshrined in India's Constitution.

The attack led to the immediate suspension of the lawyer's practice license by the Bar Council of India. Moreover, authorities found a note on the attacker containing a slogan perceived as a defense of 'Sanatan Dharma,' further complicating the incident's implications on both legal and societal fronts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global
2
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global
3
Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

 United States
4
Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025