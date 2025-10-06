Shoe Attack on CJI Gavai: PM Modi's Condemnation and Call for Calm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed strong condemnation over an attempted shoe attack on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, an incident that took place within the Supreme Court's premises. The incident, which has caused widespread public indignation, was carried out by a 71-year-old lawyer, leading to swift legal repercussions.

Modi, addressing the situation via social media platform X, commended Justice Gavai's composed demeanor throughout the incident, stressing, "There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society." He highlighted this as a testament to Justice Gavai's dedication to upholding justice and the principles enshrined in India's Constitution.

The attack led to the immediate suspension of the lawyer's practice license by the Bar Council of India. Moreover, authorities found a note on the attacker containing a slogan perceived as a defense of 'Sanatan Dharma,' further complicating the incident's implications on both legal and societal fronts.

(With inputs from agencies.)