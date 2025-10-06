Fatal Stabbing in Odisha: Monetary Dispute Turns Deadly

A man in his thirties named B Shankar Reddy was stabbed to death in Odisha's Ganjam district following a monetary disagreement, according to police reports.

The tragic incident took place in Reddy Damodarapalli village under the jurisdiction of Dharakote police station. The deceased's brother, B Sanjib Reddy, lodged a complaint prompting authorities to register a murder case and begin investigations.

Early Monday morning, Reddy confronted a debtor over an unpaid loan of Rs 20,000, which he had extended four years prior. The situation escalated, resulting in a fatal knife attack. The accused fled the scene, but police have detained three suspects for interrogation.

