Fatal Stabbing in Odisha: Monetary Dispute Turns Deadly
A 30-year-old man named B Shankar Reddy was fatally stabbed in Odisha's Ganjam district over a monetary dispute. The police have registered a murder case and detained three individuals for questioning. The victim had allegedly demanded repayment of a loan, leading to a fatal altercation.
A man in his thirties named B Shankar Reddy was stabbed to death in Odisha's Ganjam district following a monetary disagreement, according to police reports.
The tragic incident took place in Reddy Damodarapalli village under the jurisdiction of Dharakote police station. The deceased's brother, B Sanjib Reddy, lodged a complaint prompting authorities to register a murder case and begin investigations.
Early Monday morning, Reddy confronted a debtor over an unpaid loan of Rs 20,000, which he had extended four years prior. The situation escalated, resulting in a fatal knife attack. The accused fled the scene, but police have detained three suspects for interrogation.
