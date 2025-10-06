Left Menu

Family Feud Over Land Leads to Tragic Death in Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, a 75-year-old woman was murdered by her sons amid a land dispute. The tragic incident on Sunday led to the arrest of four suspects, with four more at large. The land in question involved over 15 bighas and familial disagreements escalated to violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vidisha | Updated: 06-10-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 21:32 IST
In a harrowing case of familial discord, a 75-year-old woman was brutally murdered by her own sons over a contentious land dispute in Vidisha district, Madhya Pradesh. Police reported the incident occurred on Sunday night in Suneti village, underlining the violent culmination of simmering tensions.

Authorities swiftly acted, leading to the arrest of four suspects involved in the crime, with four more individuals still at large. The Additional Superintendent of Police, Prashant Choube, confirmed a murder case has been filed against a total of eight people.

The deceased, Manbai, had a conflict with her sons over land exceeding 15 bighas. Despite being cultivated by her younger son, two of her sons, Maharaj Singh and Ramprasad, demanded their share. The ongoing dispute tragically escalated, resulting in the fatal attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

