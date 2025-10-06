Lula-Trump Dialogue: Easing Economic Tensions

In a pivotal move to bolster Brazilian trade, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has reached out to former U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss easing the hefty 40% tariff on Brazilian goods. The pair engaged in a 30-minute call that set the stage for potential high-level economic dialogues.

Lula proposed that the two leaders meet during the forthcoming ASEAN Summit in Malaysia or perhaps in the United States. Acknowledging the necessity for seamless communication, both leaders exchanged direct contact details, according to official statements.

Following the call, Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad and Vice President Geraldo Alckmin described the interaction as unexpectedly positive, fostering hope for advancing bilateral trade discussions. The tariffs, initially set to 10%, surged to 40% under Trump's administration, affecting Brazil's economic landscape significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)