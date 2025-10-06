Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Illegal Voter ID Distribution in Jubilee Hills

BJP Lok Sabha member M Raghunandan Rao has accused a Congress leader of illegally distributing Voter ID cards in Jubilee Hills. Allegedly involving local police, this breaches Election Commission rules. Rao demands an inquiry, emphasizing adherence to voter ID distribution norms as per EC guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:50 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Illegal Voter ID Distribution in Jubilee Hills
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Jubilee Hills is currently under scrutiny following allegations by BJP Lok Sabha member M Raghunandan Rao. On Monday, Rao registered a formal complaint with the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer concerning the illegal distribution of Voter ID cards by a Congress leader in the constituency, ahead of a bypoll slated for November 11.

Rao's complaint claims a recent programme in Jubilee Hills involved the distribution of Voter ID cards by Congress party leader V Naveen Yadav, which contradicts the Election Commission's regulations stipulating such distributions are exclusively managed by Booth Level Officers under direct supervision. The BJP member highlighted the involvement of local police in facilitating the event, terming it a misuse of power and an infringement of electoral laws.

In a bid to uphold the integrity of the electoral process, Rao called for a comprehensive investigation into the incident, demanding accountability from any officials involved. The Election Officer in Hyderabad acknowledged the complaint, confirming that inquiries are underway. The Congress party and Yadav have not yet responded to requests for comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global
2
Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

 United States
3
Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

 Global
4
Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment Appeal

Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment ...

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025