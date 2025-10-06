Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Illegal Voter ID Distribution in Jubilee Hills

The political landscape in Jubilee Hills is currently under scrutiny following allegations by BJP Lok Sabha member M Raghunandan Rao. On Monday, Rao registered a formal complaint with the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer concerning the illegal distribution of Voter ID cards by a Congress leader in the constituency, ahead of a bypoll slated for November 11.

Rao's complaint claims a recent programme in Jubilee Hills involved the distribution of Voter ID cards by Congress party leader V Naveen Yadav, which contradicts the Election Commission's regulations stipulating such distributions are exclusively managed by Booth Level Officers under direct supervision. The BJP member highlighted the involvement of local police in facilitating the event, terming it a misuse of power and an infringement of electoral laws.

In a bid to uphold the integrity of the electoral process, Rao called for a comprehensive investigation into the incident, demanding accountability from any officials involved. The Election Officer in Hyderabad acknowledged the complaint, confirming that inquiries are underway. The Congress party and Yadav have not yet responded to requests for comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)