Controversial U.S. Deportation Deals Stir Protests in Africa

A group of 10 migrants deported from the United States arrived in Eswatini early Monday, local authorities confirmed. The deportees are part of a larger group of over 40 migrants sent to Africa since July under secretive agreements made by the Trump administration with several African nations.

Under this third-country deportation program, rights groups have voiced protest. Tin Thanh Nguyen, a U.S.-based lawyer, stated that two of the latest deportees are Vietnamese nationals, whom he represents. Their flight departed from Louisiana, with stops in Puerto Rico, Senegal, and Angola.

The Eswatini government's statement assured that the deportees are in good health and undergoing admission processes, though details about their nationalities remain undisclosed. Civic groups in Eswatini have protested the detentions, and the case against the holdings has faced delays amid growing concerns over due process.

