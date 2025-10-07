Left Menu

Shoe Attack on Chief Justice: A Threat to Judiciary's Sanctity

The High Court Bar Association, Nagpur, condemned an attack on Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, calling it a direct assault on the judiciary. A lawyer attempted to throw a shoe at the Chief Justice, prompting suspension and calls for strict action to uphold judicial dignity and rule of law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 07-10-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 00:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The High Court Bar Association (HCBA) in Nagpur has strongly condemned an attack on Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, labelling it a 'direct assault' on the judiciary.

An attorney attempted to throw a shoe during a court session, an act seen as an affront to judicial dignity. The HCBA has demanded serious disciplinary measures against the perpetrator and urged the legal community to uphold the judiciary's values of integrity and respect.

The shocking incident involved 71-year-old lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to target CJI Gavai with a shoe during a Supreme Court session in New Delhi. Security quickly intervened, leading to the immediate suspension of Kishore's license by the Bar Council of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

