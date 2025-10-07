Shoe Attack on Chief Justice: A Threat to Judiciary's Sanctity

The High Court Bar Association (HCBA) in Nagpur has strongly condemned an attack on Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, labelling it a 'direct assault' on the judiciary.

An attorney attempted to throw a shoe during a court session, an act seen as an affront to judicial dignity. The HCBA has demanded serious disciplinary measures against the perpetrator and urged the legal community to uphold the judiciary's values of integrity and respect.

The shocking incident involved 71-year-old lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to target CJI Gavai with a shoe during a Supreme Court session in New Delhi. Security quickly intervened, leading to the immediate suspension of Kishore's license by the Bar Council of India.

