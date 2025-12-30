Riot Erupts Over Denied Poll Ticket in Nagpur

In Nagpur, a political uproar unfolded as a disenfranchised worker from the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) protested by vandalizing the party's office.

Supporting the worker, Avinash Pardikar's peers expressed dissent after he was denied a ticket for the forthcoming civic elections, leading to smashed windows and damaged property.

Anil Ahirkar, NCP's city unit chief, addressed reporters, acknowledging the discontent among supporters. With over 10 contenders vying for a single seat, Ahirkar noted they aimed to administer fair justice in the selection process.