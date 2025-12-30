Riot Erupts Over Denied Poll Ticket in Nagpur
A worker from the NCP in Maharashtra, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, vandalized the party office in Nagpur with supporters after being denied a ticket for the civic polls. Angry workers smashed property to protest Avinash Pardikar’s exclusion from the upcoming municipal elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 30-12-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 14:49 IST
- Country:
- India
In Nagpur, a political uproar unfolded as a disenfranchised worker from the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) protested by vandalizing the party's office.
Supporting the worker, Avinash Pardikar's peers expressed dissent after he was denied a ticket for the forthcoming civic elections, leading to smashed windows and damaged property.
Anil Ahirkar, NCP's city unit chief, addressed reporters, acknowledging the discontent among supporters. With over 10 contenders vying for a single seat, Ahirkar noted they aimed to administer fair justice in the selection process.
ALSO READ
Turbulence in Mahayuti: BJP and Shiv Sena Go Solo in Upcoming Civic Polls
Karnataka's Deputy CM Denies Appeasement Politics Amid Housing Controversy
BJP's Dynastic Politics Contradiction at BMC Polls
Jazz Ensemble Withdraws in Protest: Trump Kennedy Center Controversy
Divisive Politics in Haryana: A Call for Unity