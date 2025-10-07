Tragic Family Feud: Grandfather Arrested for Grandson's Murder

A shocking case has emerged from Chakara village, where a 50-year-old grandfather has been arrested for the alleged murder of his eight-year-old grandson, Mukesh.

The local police revealed that the grandfather, Sarman, confessed to strangling the boy in a fit of rage after accusing him of theft. The case took a turn when Mukesh's disappearance was reported, leading to a police search operation.

Tragically, Mukesh's body was discovered hidden in a haystack at his home. Sarman faces charges of murder and evidence tampering under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

