Tragic Family Feud: Grandfather Arrested for Grandson's Murder
A 50-year-old grandfather in India has been arrested for allegedly strangling his eight-year-old grandson to death. The incident stemmed from domestic disputes and resulted in the child's murder following accusations of theft. Police arrested the man after he confessed to the crime during interrogation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 07-10-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 00:06 IST
- India
A shocking case has emerged from Chakara village, where a 50-year-old grandfather has been arrested for the alleged murder of his eight-year-old grandson, Mukesh.
The local police revealed that the grandfather, Sarman, confessed to strangling the boy in a fit of rage after accusing him of theft. The case took a turn when Mukesh's disappearance was reported, leading to a police search operation.
Tragically, Mukesh's body was discovered hidden in a haystack at his home. Sarman faces charges of murder and evidence tampering under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
(With inputs from agencies.)
