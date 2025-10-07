Left Menu

Tragic Family Feud: Grandfather Arrested for Grandson's Murder

A 50-year-old grandfather in India has been arrested for allegedly strangling his eight-year-old grandson to death. The incident stemmed from domestic disputes and resulted in the child's murder following accusations of theft. Police arrested the man after he confessed to the crime during interrogation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 07-10-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 00:06 IST
Tragic Family Feud: Grandfather Arrested for Grandson's Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking case has emerged from Chakara village, where a 50-year-old grandfather has been arrested for the alleged murder of his eight-year-old grandson, Mukesh.

The local police revealed that the grandfather, Sarman, confessed to strangling the boy in a fit of rage after accusing him of theft. The case took a turn when Mukesh's disappearance was reported, leading to a police search operation.

Tragically, Mukesh's body was discovered hidden in a haystack at his home. Sarman faces charges of murder and evidence tampering under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

 United States
2
Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

 Global
3
Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment Appeal

Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment ...

 Ireland
4
25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025