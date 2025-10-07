Flesh-Eating Screwworm Detected in Nuevo Leon
Mexican agriculture officials reported a new screwworm outbreak in Nuevo Leon. The flesh-eating parasite, which threatens livestock, was identified but effectively controlled through mandatory treatments, resulting in the larvae being found dead or dying.
Mexican authorities have reported a new outbreak of the flesh-eating screwworm parasite in Nuevo Leon, a northern border state.
The agriculture ministry announced that, in this instance, all detected larvae were found dead or dying due to the country's mandatory treatment measures.
The screwworm poses a serious threat to livestock, as it can infest and potentially kill untreated animals.
