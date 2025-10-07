Religious Discrimination Allegation Ignites Controversy in UP Hospital

A controversy has erupted in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, following allegations by Shama Parveen, a Muslim woman, who claims she was refused medical treatment by a hospital doctor due to her religion. The accusation, however, has been denied by hospital authorities.

Chief Medical Superintendent Dr. Mahendra Gupta expressed surprise at these allegations and demanded an explanation from the accused doctor. A subsequent inquiry into the matter has been conducted, with higher authorities notified. Meanwhile, police have filed an FIR against two journalists for allegedly circulating the video of the incident on social media, per the CMS's complaint.

The incident has triggered political uproar, with Samajwadi Party MLA Ragini Sonkar criticizing the government's handling of the situation as shameful. Congress leader Vikesh Upadhyay condemned the alleged act, while BJP spokesperson Avnish Tyagi dismissed the allegations as unfounded and politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)