Left Menu

India's UN Defiance: Exposing Pakistan's Past and Present by Championing Women's Role in Peacekeeping

India responded strongly to Pakistan's accusations at the UN Security Council, condemning Pakistan's historic and current actions, including 'Operation Searchlight'. India also emphasized its contributions to the 'Women, Peace and Security' agenda, hosting a conference in 2025 to promote women's roles in peacekeeping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:08 IST
India's UN Defiance: Exposing Pakistan's Past and Present by Championing Women's Role in Peacekeeping
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India took a firm stance against Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council, labeling its neighbor as a country with a history of committing atrocities against its own citizens, including the 'Operation Searchlight' which involved systemic violence and genocide in 1971.

Speaking at the UNSC's open debate focused on 'Women, Peace and Security', India's Permanent Representative Parvathaneni Harish highlighted Pakistan's past actions while defending India's record on the agenda. He asserted that Pakistan's attempts to distract the world with misleading rhetoric would not succeed.

Emphasizing India's commitment to global peace, Harish detailed the country's longstanding involvement in UN peacekeeping and praised India's efforts to promote women's roles in such missions. This was underscored by the International Conference on Women Peacekeepers hosted by India in 2025, which aimed to tackle challenges faced by women in peacekeeping.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Workers Rescued from Oman: Thanks to Swift Government Action

Indian Workers Rescued from Oman: Thanks to Swift Government Action

 India
2
Vatican Condemns Israel’s Actions in Gaza

Vatican Condemns Israel’s Actions in Gaza

 Global
3
Mizoram's MNF to Protest with State-Wide Shutdown Against Forest Amendment Act

Mizoram's MNF to Protest with State-Wide Shutdown Against Forest Amendment A...

 India
4
Bicycle Dispute Turns Fatal: Three Arrested in Co-worker's Death

Bicycle Dispute Turns Fatal: Three Arrested in Co-worker's Death

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025