India's UN Defiance: Exposing Pakistan's Past and Present by Championing Women's Role in Peacekeeping

India took a firm stance against Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council, labeling its neighbor as a country with a history of committing atrocities against its own citizens, including the 'Operation Searchlight' which involved systemic violence and genocide in 1971.

Speaking at the UNSC's open debate focused on 'Women, Peace and Security', India's Permanent Representative Parvathaneni Harish highlighted Pakistan's past actions while defending India's record on the agenda. He asserted that Pakistan's attempts to distract the world with misleading rhetoric would not succeed.

Emphasizing India's commitment to global peace, Harish detailed the country's longstanding involvement in UN peacekeeping and praised India's efforts to promote women's roles in such missions. This was underscored by the International Conference on Women Peacekeepers hosted by India in 2025, which aimed to tackle challenges faced by women in peacekeeping.

(With inputs from agencies.)