Delhi Police Seizes 10 Tonnes of Red Sandalwood from Smugglers

The Delhi Police's Special Task Force (STF) achieved a significant breakthrough by seizing nearly 10 tonnes of red sandalwood, allegedly smuggled from Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. This operation led to the arrest of two suspected smugglers, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

The operation was executed by the STF from the south-east district, demonstrating their vigilance and dedication in combating smuggling operations. The swift action aligns with the law enforcement's continued efforts to address illegal activities in the region.

A press briefing is expected at the Delhi Police headquarters at noon, where officials will provide more insight into the case details and subsequent actions. The investigation remains active as authorities look to uncover the extent of the smuggling network.

(With inputs from agencies.)