Delhi Police Seizes 10 Tonnes of Red Sandalwood from Smugglers

The Special Task Force (STF) of Delhi Police has seized approximately 10 tonnes of red sandalwood smuggled from Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, and arrested two suspected smugglers on Tuesday. The STF team from the south-east district led the operation, with further investigations ongoing. A press briefing is scheduled to provide more details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police's Special Task Force (STF) achieved a significant breakthrough by seizing nearly 10 tonnes of red sandalwood, allegedly smuggled from Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. This operation led to the arrest of two suspected smugglers, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

The operation was executed by the STF from the south-east district, demonstrating their vigilance and dedication in combating smuggling operations. The swift action aligns with the law enforcement's continued efforts to address illegal activities in the region.

A press briefing is expected at the Delhi Police headquarters at noon, where officials will provide more insight into the case details and subsequent actions. The investigation remains active as authorities look to uncover the extent of the smuggling network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

