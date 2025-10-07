Shoe Incident Exposes Growing Tensions in India's Justice System

In a dramatic incident reflecting the current tensions in India's courtrooms, a shoe was allegedly thrown at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai. The attacker, acting with brazen confidence, believed there would be no real consequences for his actions, according to Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti.

Mufti expressed grave concerns about the broader implications of the incident. She stated that it illustrated the alarming political climate in India, where controversial actions such as mob lynching and acts of hate appear to go unpunished, emphasizing the need for the judiciary to uphold constitutional values.

Security personnel quickly intervened to prevent further escalation as a 71-year-old lawyer made the attempt, highlighting ongoing tensions within the country's legal system. As the nation approaches its 100th year of independence, these disruptions signal a turbulent era for India's justice and political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)