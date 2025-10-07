Left Menu

Two Years of War: No Respite in Gaza Amid Renewed Talks

Israeli forces intensified their offensive in Gaza amid indirect negotiations for peace on the anniversary of a Hamas attack. Despite talks on Trump's plan to end the conflict, violence persists. Meanwhile, Palestinians and Israelis commemorate the war's toll as hopes hinge on potential agreements in Egypt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:59 IST
Two Years of War: No Respite in Gaza Amid Renewed Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli military forces continued their assault on Gaza on Tuesday, offering no relief on the anniversary of a significant Hamas attack. This offensive, marked by air, sea, and ground assaults, coincides with indirect negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict, sparked by a 2023 Hamas attack.

The talks, seen as a hopeful step towards peace, come two years after the beginning of a deadly war, which has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands, primarily Palestinians. Despite discussions of withdrawal and disarmament, violence resumed in Gaza with retaliatory attacks crossing over into Israel.

Commemorative events took place in both Gaza and Israel. Palestinians pledged continued resistance, while Israelis gathered at sites impacted by previous attacks. As Trump seeks a diplomatic resolution, questions loom over future governance of Gaza and the path to lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mizoram's MNF to Protest with State-Wide Shutdown Against Forest Amendment Act

Mizoram's MNF to Protest with State-Wide Shutdown Against Forest Amendment A...

 India
2
Bicycle Dispute Turns Fatal: Three Arrested in Co-worker's Death

Bicycle Dispute Turns Fatal: Three Arrested in Co-worker's Death

 India
3
Bus Tragedy on Pathankot-Mandi Highway

Bus Tragedy on Pathankot-Mandi Highway

 India
4
Jaguar Land Rover Battles Cyber Attack Impact on Q2 Sales

Jaguar Land Rover Battles Cyber Attack Impact on Q2 Sales

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025