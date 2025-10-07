Two Years of War: No Respite in Gaza Amid Renewed Talks

Israeli military forces continued their assault on Gaza on Tuesday, offering no relief on the anniversary of a significant Hamas attack. This offensive, marked by air, sea, and ground assaults, coincides with indirect negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict, sparked by a 2023 Hamas attack.

The talks, seen as a hopeful step towards peace, come two years after the beginning of a deadly war, which has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands, primarily Palestinians. Despite discussions of withdrawal and disarmament, violence resumed in Gaza with retaliatory attacks crossing over into Israel.

Commemorative events took place in both Gaza and Israel. Palestinians pledged continued resistance, while Israelis gathered at sites impacted by previous attacks. As Trump seeks a diplomatic resolution, questions loom over future governance of Gaza and the path to lasting peace.

