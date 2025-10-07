Rajnath Singh Urges Defence Startups to Lead India’s AI-Driven Warfare Revolution

At a landmark gathering of innovators and defence entrepreneurs, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh delivered a powerful vision for India’s future of warfare and technological dominance during the ‘Raksha Navachar Samvaad: Interaction with iDEX Startups’ held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on October 7, 2025. Addressing an audience of startups, industry leaders, and defence officials, he declared that “the battlefield has changed,” and the wars of tomorrow will be fought with algorithms, artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, drones, quantum computing, and directed-energy weapons.

He urged India’s innovators to go beyond incremental improvements and think radically.

“We must not remain imitators or followers in technology—we must become the creators and standard-setters for the world,” he emphasized.

The interaction preceded the inauguration of the National Conference on Defence Innovation, organised by the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative under the Department of Defence Production (DDP), Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Redefining India’s Defence Innovation Landscape

Highlighting the rapid transformation in India’s defence sector, Shri Rajnath Singh revealed that defence capital acquisitions from domestic sources have surged from ₹74,000 crore in 2021–22 to ₹1.2 lakh crore in 2024–25. He termed this as a shift “from dependence to confidence,” symbolising India’s journey from being a buyer to a builder of defence technology.

He noted that under the Public Procurement Policy, 25% of annual procurement is reserved for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs), with over 350 items exclusively earmarked for them. This, he said, reflects the government’s unwavering commitment to empowering small businesses and fostering grassroots innovation in defence manufacturing.

“India’s self-reliance in defence has moved from being a slogan to becoming a movement,” he asserted. “From policy to practice and from innovation to impact—this transformation has been made possible by our startups and young entrepreneurs.”

Call for India’s First Defence Unicorn

In a clarion call to the startup community, Shri Rajnath Singh encouraged innovators to aim higher. While India boasts over 100 unicorns, he lamented that none belong to the defence sector.

“Let the first Defence Unicorn of India emerge from among you. It will be a matter of pride not only for you but for the entire nation,” he said.

He assured entrepreneurs of governmental support at every stage—from ideation to implementation, reiterating Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of an innovation-driven, self-reliant India.

iDEX: From Vision to Movement

Reflecting on the journey of the iDEX initiative, launched in 2018, Shri Rajnath Singh described it as a transformational platform that has democratised defence innovation in India. The program connects young innovators and startups with the technological needs of the Armed Forces, fostering solutions through competitions and grants.

In just seven years, iDEX has nurtured over 650 winners, with prototype procurements worth ₹3,000 crore, signalling a revolution in India’s defence innovation ecosystem. “Before iDEX, Indian talent excelled globally in IT, telecom, and space but remained underutilised in defence. Today, iDEX ensures that India’s talent works for India’s security,” he said.

He lauded iDEX innovators such as Refi M. Fiber and Gravity Systems, whose technologies were successfully deployed in Operation Sindoor, earning global recognition. “It is a matter of pride when our soldiers salute innovations born out of India’s own soil,” he remarked, adding that Indian startups are now showcasing their capabilities at major global platforms like the Dubai Airshow 2025.

Record-Breaking Defence Production and Export

India’s defence production reached a record ₹1.5 lakh crore in the last financial year, with exports crossing ₹23,000 crore. Shri Rajnath Singh credited this achievement to the collaborative efforts of innovators, MSMEs, and public sector units working together toward self-reliance.

“You are the architects of a new India that designs, develops, and produces for itself,” he said, commending the energy and innovation driving the nation’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission.

Policy Reforms to Support Innovation

Shri Rajnath Singh announced that several landmark reforms have been implemented to provide long-term stability and predictability for startups. The upcoming Defence Procurement Manual (DPM-2025) offers assured orders for up to 10 years (5+5), giving innovators confidence to invest in R&D.

Similarly, the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) is being overhauled to simplify trials, accelerate approvals, and ensure smoother procurement for cutting-edge solutions. Complementary initiatives such as the Technology Development Fund (TDF), Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme (DTIS), and Self-Certification Framework have created a comprehensive ecosystem that nurtures innovation from concept to deployment.

“Our goal is to make India not just a defence manufacturer but a defence innovator for the world,” he underlined.

Partnerships and Future Pathways

The Ministry of Defence is forging strategic alliances with the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), and major financial institutions to provide end-to-end support—from funding to market access.

“Our objective is to build an ecosystem where every idea gets the opportunity to grow into a viable product, every prototype gets the chance to scale into production, and every innovation contributes to India’s defence preparedness,” he said.

Showcasing India’s Innovation Prowess

The event featured an exhibition of cutting-edge technologies developed under iDEX and ADITI (Aatmanirbhar Defence Innovation & Technology Incubation) programs. Startups displayed next-generation systems such as AI-enabled surveillance, counter-drone solutions, and autonomous combat platforms, drawing widespread appreciation from defence leaders.

Panel discussions explored key themes such as “Scaling Defence Startups,” “Bridging Innovation and Production,” and “Accelerating Aatmanirbharta through R&D Collaboration.”

Among the distinguished attendees were Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, DRDO Chairman Dr. Samir V. Kamat, and Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Sanjeev Kumar, alongside senior officers from the Armed Forces, defence PSUs, and over 200 startup representatives.

From Vision to Victory

Concluding his address, Shri Rajnath Singh reaffirmed India’s commitment to becoming a global leader in defence innovation, stating that the nation’s journey is moving “from concept to creation and from vision to victory.”

“The world is witnessing the rise of a new India—confident, capable, and creative. Together, we will make our nation self-reliant, secure, and a beacon of technological excellence,” he said, leaving innovators inspired to shape the future of India’s defence ecosystem.