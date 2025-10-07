Left Menu

UN Workers Under Siege: Houthi Clampdown in Yemen Escalates

Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen have detained nine UN employees, escalating their long-standing crackdown on the organization. The total number detained has risen to 53 since 2021, prompting UN calls for their immediate release. The ongoing detentions have severely hindered international aid efforts in Yemen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 07-10-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 16:51 IST
UN Workers Under Siege: Houthi Clampdown in Yemen Escalates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In Yemen, Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have intensified their crackdown on United Nations operations by detaining nine more employees, the UN revealed. Since 2021, 53 UN workers have been detained, complicating efforts to provide critical assistance in the conflict-ridden nation.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric expressed grave concern over the detentions, emphasizing their impact on the UN's ability to function effectively in Yemen. He urged the immediate and unconditional release of all detained staff and international workers, calling for adherence to international law.

The Houthi actions, purportedly linked to espionage suspicions, come amid a broader geopolitical conflict involving the rebels and regional powers like Saudi Arabia and Israel. This untenable situation underscores the perilous working conditions for international organizations in Yemen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Temple Tension: Devotees Assaulted in Pandharpur Clash

Temple Tension: Devotees Assaulted in Pandharpur Clash

 India
2
Suppressed Voices: The Long Delay in Tripura's Village Committee Elections

Suppressed Voices: The Long Delay in Tripura's Village Committee Elections

 India
3
Supreme Court Faces Free Speech Challenge: Colorado's Ban on Conversion Therapy Under Shrewd Scrutiny

Supreme Court Faces Free Speech Challenge: Colorado's Ban on Conversion Ther...

 Global
4
AUKUS Submarine Project Under Pentagon Review

AUKUS Submarine Project Under Pentagon Review

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025