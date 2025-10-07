UN Workers Under Siege: Houthi Clampdown in Yemen Escalates
Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen have detained nine UN employees, escalating their long-standing crackdown on the organization. The total number detained has risen to 53 since 2021, prompting UN calls for their immediate release. The ongoing detentions have severely hindered international aid efforts in Yemen.
In Yemen, Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have intensified their crackdown on United Nations operations by detaining nine more employees, the UN revealed. Since 2021, 53 UN workers have been detained, complicating efforts to provide critical assistance in the conflict-ridden nation.
UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric expressed grave concern over the detentions, emphasizing their impact on the UN's ability to function effectively in Yemen. He urged the immediate and unconditional release of all detained staff and international workers, calling for adherence to international law.
The Houthi actions, purportedly linked to espionage suspicions, come amid a broader geopolitical conflict involving the rebels and regional powers like Saudi Arabia and Israel. This untenable situation underscores the perilous working conditions for international organizations in Yemen.
