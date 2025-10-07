South African Activists Detained in Israel Safely Arrive in Jordan After Flotilla Interception

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has confirmed that the group of South African citizens detained in Israel following the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) has safely arrived in Jordan.

DIRCO spokespersons stated that South Africa’s Ambassador to Jordan, Tselane Mokuena, was personally present at the Queen Alia International Airport in Amman to receive the South African delegation upon their arrival. Their release follows diplomatic efforts led by the South African government and its partners to secure the activists’ safe passage after several days of detention in Israel.

Safe Return After Diplomatic Efforts

According to DIRCO, Israeli authorities officially notified the South African government on Monday regarding the status and imminent release of the detained citizens. The activists were freed on Tuesday morning and subsequently repatriated via Jordan.

“The Department of International Relations and Cooperation has been formally notified by the Israeli authorities regarding the status of the South African citizens who participated in the recent Global Flotilla initiative,” read an official statement from the department.

South Africans who were part of the flotilla include Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela (grandson of former President Nelson Mandela), Zukiswa Wanner, Reaaz Moolla, Zaheera Soomar, Fatima Hendricks, and Carrie Shelver — all of whom were participating in the humanitarian mission aimed at supporting civilians in Gaza.

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola, expressed gratitude to all involved stakeholders, both in South Africa and abroad, for assisting in the safe return of the citizens. “The South African government remains committed to the safety and well-being of its citizens abroad,” DIRCO reiterated in its statement.

The Global Sumud Flotilla Mission

The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), launched in June 2025, is a civil society-led international humanitarian initiative aimed at delivering aid to the Gaza Strip and raising global awareness about the ongoing humanitarian crisis faced by Palestinians amid the continuing conflict.

The flotilla departed from Barcelona, Spain, in early September 2025, carrying activists, humanitarian workers, and journalists from more than 20 countries. The vessels were intercepted by the Israeli Navy in international waters as they approached Gaza. According to reports, over 470 people were detained during the operation.

Among those aboard were prominent human rights defenders, peace activists, and environmental campaigners — including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who was later deported to Greece.

Global Reactions and Deportations

The Israeli Foreign Ministry announced on Monday evening that 171 activists from the flotilla had been deported to Greece and Slovakia. The deportees included citizens of Greece, Italy, France, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, Germany, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Austria, Luxembourg, Finland, Denmark, Slovakia, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, Serbia, and the United States.

While Israel defended its interception of the flotilla as a security measure, international human rights organizations have criticized the action as a violation of maritime law and humanitarian principles, noting that the flotilla was operating in international waters when detained.

Global civil society networks, including Freedom Flotilla Coalition and Human Rights for Gaza, have condemned the arrests, calling for greater international intervention to allow humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip.

South Africa’s Diplomatic Stance

South Africa has maintained a consistent and outspoken position on the Israel-Palestine conflict, advocating for a peaceful resolution and the protection of civilian rights in Gaza. The country has repeatedly called for an end to the blockade on Gaza and urged the international community to support humanitarian efforts in the region.

In a statement following the release, DIRCO reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to international solidarity, particularly with oppressed peoples seeking self-determination. The department also highlighted the importance of civil society-led initiatives such as the GSF in keeping global attention focused on humanitarian crises.

“The South African government recognizes the efforts of those who act in the spirit of global solidarity and peace. Their courage serves as a reminder that humanitarian principles transcend borders,” DIRCO said.

Looking Forward

The safe return of the South African delegation marks the conclusion of a tense diplomatic episode that once again places South Africa’s foreign policy of human rights and justice in the global spotlight.

For the Global Sumud Flotilla movement, the interception has not deterred their mission. Organizers have vowed to continue their campaign to deliver humanitarian aid and to raise awareness about the situation in Gaza.

As for the South African activists, their experience has reaffirmed their commitment to humanitarian work and international solidarity. Speaking upon arrival in Jordan, members of the group reportedly expressed gratitude for the South African Embassy’s swift intervention and for the global outpouring of support that contributed to their safe release.