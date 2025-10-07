Left Menu

Partial Building Collapse in Madrid Sparks Emergency Response

A partial building collapse in central Madrid injured at least three people, with one in serious condition. Emergency services deployed drones and sniffer dogs to search for potential victims. The building, under conversion into a hotel by developer Rehbilita, is located near prominent sites like the opera house.

Updated: 07-10-2025 17:41 IST
A building in central Madrid partially collapsed, injuring at least three individuals, with one person reported in serious condition. Authorities immediately launched a rescue operation, employing drones and sniffer dogs to locate any trapped victims within the structure.

Emergency personnel have been active on the scene, with numerous ambulances and fire trucks dispatched to the location. Video footage released by emergency services highlights the scale of the response efforts.

The affected building, situated near the opera house and the royal palace, was undergoing a transformation into a hotel by developer Rehbilita. The incident has prompted concerns about construction safety and regulations in the area.

