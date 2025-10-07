Partial Building Collapse in Madrid Sparks Emergency Response

A building in central Madrid partially collapsed, injuring at least three individuals, with one person reported in serious condition. Authorities immediately launched a rescue operation, employing drones and sniffer dogs to locate any trapped victims within the structure.

Emergency personnel have been active on the scene, with numerous ambulances and fire trucks dispatched to the location. Video footage released by emergency services highlights the scale of the response efforts.

The affected building, situated near the opera house and the royal palace, was undergoing a transformation into a hotel by developer Rehbilita. The incident has prompted concerns about construction safety and regulations in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)