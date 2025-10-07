The Electoral Roll Saga: Transparency and Challenges in Bihar's Special Revision

The Supreme Court on Tuesday instructed the Election Commission to furnish details on the 3.66 lakh voters who were excluded after Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.

During the hearing, some petitioners, including opposition parties, raised issues regarding the lack of notices or reasons given to those removed. The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, underscored the necessity for transparency, especially as the assembly elections approach.

The Election Commission highlighted that most entries in the final list are new voters. However, the court emphasized that detailed data must be disclosed to ensure greater transparency and assess the nature of changes to the electoral roll.

