The Electoral Roll Saga: Transparency and Challenges in Bihar's Special Revision

The Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission to provide details of 3.66 lakh voters excluded from Bihar's revised electoral roll. Concerns were raised over transparency and lack of notification to excluded voters. The court seeks clarification ahead of upcoming assembly elections, urging clear disclosure of 'add-ons' and deletions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday instructed the Election Commission to furnish details on the 3.66 lakh voters who were excluded after Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.

During the hearing, some petitioners, including opposition parties, raised issues regarding the lack of notices or reasons given to those removed. The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, underscored the necessity for transparency, especially as the assembly elections approach.

The Election Commission highlighted that most entries in the final list are new voters. However, the court emphasized that detailed data must be disclosed to ensure greater transparency and assess the nature of changes to the electoral roll.

(With inputs from agencies.)

