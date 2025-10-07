Tragic Accident: Bike-Taxi Rider Killed by Cement Mixer

A tragic accident in Chembur saw a bike-taxi rider lose his life, while the passenger sustained critical injuries when a speeding cement mixer collided with their two-wheeler, police reported.

The fatal incident took place near the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road on Sunday evening. The victim, Arvind Ashok Kolge, was pronounced dead at the scene, while passenger Kaustub Dixit, aged 30, suffered severe injuries.

The cement mixer driver fled the scene, prompting authorities to file a case under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicle Act. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)