Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Bike-Taxi Rider Killed by Cement Mixer

A bike-taxi rider died and his passenger was critically injured when a cement mixer hit their vehicle in Chembur. The accident occurred on Sunday evening near the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road. The cement mixer driver fled, and a case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicle Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:36 IST
Tragic Accident: Bike-Taxi Rider Killed by Cement Mixer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident in Chembur saw a bike-taxi rider lose his life, while the passenger sustained critical injuries when a speeding cement mixer collided with their two-wheeler, police reported.

The fatal incident took place near the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road on Sunday evening. The victim, Arvind Ashok Kolge, was pronounced dead at the scene, while passenger Kaustub Dixit, aged 30, suffered severe injuries.

The cement mixer driver fled the scene, prompting authorities to file a case under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicle Act. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Roundup: Key Rulings and Directives from a Busy Tuesday

Supreme Court Roundup: Key Rulings and Directives from a Busy Tuesday

 India
2
Justice Delivered: Ghazipur Court Awards Death Penalty

Justice Delivered: Ghazipur Court Awards Death Penalty

 India
3
Demystifying the IT Act: A Workshop on Responsible Digital Governance

Demystifying the IT Act: A Workshop on Responsible Digital Governance

 India
4
British Police Crack Down on Cross-Continental Mobile Phone Smuggling Network

British Police Crack Down on Cross-Continental Mobile Phone Smuggling Networ...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025