Delhi's Barapullah Extension Probe: Unveiling Delays and Cost Overruns

In a move highlighting concerns over fiscal responsibility, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has initiated a probe via the Anti-Corruption Branch into alleged financial mismanagement in the Barapullah extension project. Aimed at uncovering the sources of delay, cost overruns, and hefty arbitration payments to a private contractor, this investigation marks a significant step in addressing alleged bureaucratic lapses.

The project, originally sanctioned in 2015, has faced scrutiny from multiple corners, with both previous ministers and officers of the Public Works Department (PWD) and Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) under examination. This development follows recommendations from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and highlights growing concerns over the project's decade-long delay and financial discrepancies.

With the original budget of Rs 1,260.63 crore nearly exhausted and an additional Rs 175 crore awarded through arbitration, the investigation underscores a greater call for accountability. The Lieutenant Governor emphasized addressing the fundamental policy issues underlying the delay, with a comprehensive inquiry into the acceptance of arbitration awards and project execution delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)