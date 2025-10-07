Left Menu

Hamas Seeks Peace: Complex Talks Aim to End Gaza War

Hamas has expressed interest in negotiating an end to the Gaza war based on U.S. President Trump's plan, but with specific demands, amid challenging indirect talks with Israel in Egypt. The negotiations could be arduous, with significant obstacles, including Hamas's demand for a ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal.

Updated: 07-10-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 19:29 IST
Hamas Seeks Peace: Complex Talks Aim to End Gaza War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hamas announced intentions on Tuesday to pursue a peace agreement in Gaza, referencing U.S. President Trump's plan. Senior Hamas official Fawzi Barhoum highlighted ongoing challenges and expressed determination despite likely arduous negotiations with Israel in Egypt.

These developments come as both Palestinians and Israelis mark two years since the war-triggering attack on Israel. The conflict has left an indelible mark, with over 67,000 Palestinians reportedly dead, and many more displaced and suffering. The atmosphere in Sharm el-Sheikh is tense, with cautious optimism amid the discussions.

Crucial sticking points remain, including Hamas's demands for a full Israeli withdrawal and reconstruction assistance. While U.S. officials focus on immediate ceasefire logistics, questions about governance and rebuilding Gaza loom large, posing additional hurdles to a potential agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

