Judiciary Under Attack: Leaders Unite in Condemnation

In a dramatic turn of events that has shaken the core of India's judiciary, a lawyer attempted to attack Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai during court proceedings, drawing widespread condemnation from leaders nationwide. The alarming incident has been termed as an assault on democracy and the Constitution by key political figures, cutting across party lines.

The incident unfolded when Rakesh Kishore, a 71-year-old lawyer, allegedly tried to hurl a shoe at the Chief Justice, only to be intercepted by security personnel. Reacting swiftly, police found a note advocating for Sanatan Dharma, while the Bar Council suspended Kishore's license posthaste.

In response, political figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various state leaders expressed their fury over the attack, characterizing it as unacceptable in a civilised society. Protests erupted in numerous regions, reflecting a unified stance against any affront to the judiciary's integrity and to preserve democratic values.

