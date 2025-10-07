Indian Workers Rescued from Oman: Thanks to Swift Government Action

In a significant rescue operation, thirty-six Indian workers stranded in Oman have been successfully repatriated, thanks to the intervention of Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal. The minister, in collaboration with the Indian Embassy in Oman, ensured the safe return of these workers, highlighting the government's commitment to safeguarding its citizens abroad.

The issue was flagged to Goyal by Govind Prasad, BJP Adhyaksh of North Mumbai's Ward No 24, who revealed that the workers, including one of his relatives, were living in distress under exploitative conditions. The embassy's quick response, aided by local authorities, located not just the initial 18 workers but also an additional 18 in similar hardship, providing them temporary shelter at a local gurdwara until their journey home could be arranged.

This incident underscores the importance of caution in international job seeking. Goyal emphasized verifying agents and employers before traveling for work, noting similar efforts earlier this year to repatriate the remains of an Indian worker who died in Guinea. The government remains steadfast in its dedication to the welfare and safety of Indians worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)