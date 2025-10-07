Deputy President Mashatile Heads to South Sudan to Boost Peace Process Implementation

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will embark on a working visit to Juba, South Sudan, on Thursday and Friday this week, as part of his mandate as Presidential Special Envoy to South Sudan, the Presidency announced. The visit forms part of South Africa’s ongoing efforts to support peace, stability, and democratic transition in the world’s youngest nation under the framework of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (RARCRSS).

Strengthening Political Dialogue and Peace Efforts

According to the Presidency, the working visit will focus on consolidating political progress, strengthening dialogue among stakeholders, and assessing the implementation status of the peace agreement signed in September 2018.

“This working visit aims to strengthen political efforts and enhance the implementation of the peace process in accordance with the Revitalised Agreement,” the Presidency said. “The Deputy President will hold consultations with President Salva Kiir Mayardit and key signatories to the agreement to find lasting peace, development, and stability for the people of South Sudan.”

Deputy President Mashatile’s mission underscores South Africa’s commitment to peacebuilding and conflict resolution in Africa, particularly under the African Union’s (AU) Agenda 2063 vision of “Silencing the Guns.”

Deepening Historical and Bilateral Ties

South Africa and South Sudan enjoy long-standing historical ties, rooted in shared struggles for independence and self-determination. South Africa played a key mediating role in previous peace efforts under the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), contributing to the Revitalised Peace Agreement that ended years of internal conflict in South Sudan.

“Both South Africa and South Sudan share strong historical bonds, dating back to the days of the struggle for independence and freedom, which form the basis of mutual bilateral cooperation,” the Presidency highlighted.

Through the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) and the African Renaissance Fund (ARF), South Africa continues to provide technical assistance in governance, institution building, and post-conflict reconstruction.

Reviewing Progress on the Revitalised Agreement

During his visit, Deputy President Mashatile will engage with President Salva Kiir Mayardit, members of the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU), opposition leaders, and representatives of the IGAD Secretariat and African Union Mission in South Sudan (AUMISS).

The consultations will assess progress in implementing key provisions of the RARCRSS, including:

The drafting of a new constitution to lay the foundation for democratic governance;

The unification and training of security forces under transitional security arrangements;

Preparations for national elections , currently scheduled for December 2026 ; and

The repatriation and resettlement of displaced persons and refugees.

The Deputy President is also expected to engage civil society representatives, women’s groups, and youth organisations, who play an important role in grassroots reconciliation and social cohesion.

“These milestones are vital for a peaceful and democratic end to the transitional period,” the Presidency noted. “The Deputy President will utilise the opportunity to assess progress on the implementation of the agreement and reaffirm South Africa’s continued support.”

South Africa’s Role in South Sudan’s Peace Architecture

Since the signing of the 2018 peace accord, South Africa has been a key partner in facilitating the peace process, serving as the Chair of the Ad Hoc Committee on South Sudan under the AU’s High-Level Ad Hoc Committee (C5), alongside Algeria, Chad, Nigeria, and Rwanda.

South Africa’s involvement focuses on mediation, security sector reform, and institutional capacity-building, particularly within South Sudan’s National Constitutional Amendment Committee and Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMVM).

Deputy President Mashatile’s visit continues the work of his predecessors — including former Deputy Presidents David Mabuza and Cyril Ramaphosa, who played instrumental roles as special envoys during earlier peace efforts.

Preparing for Elections and Democratic Transition

As South Sudan moves toward its first national elections since independence in 2011, the implementation of the Revitalised Agreement has become increasingly urgent. The transitional government has pledged to complete constitutional drafting and voter registration by 2026, with assistance from regional and international partners.

However, challenges persist — including delays in unifying armed forces, limited funding, and humanitarian pressures due to climate-related displacement. The United Nations estimates that over 9 million South Sudanese remain in need of humanitarian aid, while sporadic clashes continue in some regions.

By engaging both government and opposition leaders, Deputy President Mashatile aims to encourage renewed commitment to the peace roadmap and mobilise international support to ensure that upcoming elections are credible, inclusive, and peaceful.

Advancing South Africa’s Diplomatic Vision

The visit aligns with South Africa’s broader foreign policy objectives of conflict prevention, peacebuilding, and regional stability. It also reaffirms South Africa’s reputation as a neutral and trusted mediator in African peace processes, consistent with the principles of Ubuntu diplomacy and the African Renaissance.

Through its special envoy framework, South Africa continues to support mediation efforts not only in South Sudan but also in other conflict-affected states, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, and Mozambique.

Accompanying Delegation

Deputy President Mashatile will be supported by senior government officials from the Presidency, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), and the Department of Defence and Military Veterans (DoDMV). The delegation will also include representatives from South Africa’s Embassy in Juba and development cooperation agencies engaged in South Sudan’s peace and reconstruction efforts.

Towards a Peaceful and Prosperous South Sudan

Deputy President Mashatile’s visit comes at a pivotal moment as South Sudan strives to move from transition to stability. His engagements will reaffirm South Africa’s message of solidarity, peace, and partnership with the people of South Sudan.

“South Africa remains committed to accompanying South Sudan on its journey toward lasting peace, democracy, and development,” the Presidency said. “This visit demonstrates our belief that sustainable peace is possible through dialogue, inclusivity, and shared vision.”

As Africa’s youngest nation approaches the next phase of its transition, South Africa’s continued engagement reflects its enduring belief that African solutions must drive African peace processes — ensuring that the promise of independence for the people of South Sudan is fulfilled through unity, stability, and prosperity.