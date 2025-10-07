Free Speech vs. Public Safety: Conversion Therapy Ban Faces Supreme Challenge

The U.S. Supreme Court is currently evaluating a pivotal legal battle concerning Colorado's prohibition of conversion therapy for minors. The debate centers on free speech rights, with conservative justices showing empathy towards Kaley Chiles, a counselor contesting the law under the First Amendment.

Legal representatives for Chiles demand that the contested statute be reviewed under strict judicial scrutiny, arguing that its application constitutes a form of censorship. Meanwhile, Colorado has maintained that its law regulates professional conduct rather than limiting speech, aiming to provide safe mental healthcare.

Governor Jared Polis and other opposition highlight conversion therapy's lack of scientific efficacy and potential harm. As the Supreme Court deliberates, this complex case underscores the ongoing tension between safeguarding public health and protecting free expression.

