Controversial Poster Sparks Outrage and Investigation in Indore

A poster deemed controversial was discovered near Indore's district magistrate's office, prompting protests and a police investigation. Authorities are working to identify those responsible for the poster, which has been accused of spreading hatred.

Police responded swiftly to reports of the poster, which was placed on a footbridge by unknown individuals. Assistant Commissioner of Police Vijay Chaudhary confirmed that the poster was removed, and an investigation, including a review of CCTV footage, is now underway.

Although the contents of the poster remain undisclosed, Muslim community members protested against it, viewing it as an attempt to incite division. BJP MLA Usha Thakur emphasized the importance of discretion in exercising freedom of expression to preserve social harmony.