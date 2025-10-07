Left Menu

Controversial Poster Sparks Outrage and Investigation in Indore

A controversial poster near Indore's district magistrate's office incited protests and an investigation. The police are examining CCTV footage to identify those responsible, promising legal action. The Muslim community protested, and local officials commented on freedom of expression and societal harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 07-10-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 21:48 IST
Controversial Poster Sparks Outrage and Investigation in Indore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A poster deemed controversial was discovered near Indore's district magistrate's office, prompting protests and a police investigation. Authorities are working to identify those responsible for the poster, which has been accused of spreading hatred.

Police responded swiftly to reports of the poster, which was placed on a footbridge by unknown individuals. Assistant Commissioner of Police Vijay Chaudhary confirmed that the poster was removed, and an investigation, including a review of CCTV footage, is now underway.

Although the contents of the poster remain undisclosed, Muslim community members protested against it, viewing it as an attempt to incite division. BJP MLA Usha Thakur emphasized the importance of discretion in exercising freedom of expression to preserve social harmony.

TRENDING

1
Cecilia Salvai Steals the Spotlight in Women's Champions League

Cecilia Salvai Steals the Spotlight in Women's Champions League

 Italy
2
Arrest Made in Hathras Attempted Rape Case

Arrest Made in Hathras Attempted Rape Case

 India
3
New Zealand's Bold Rate Cut: A Boost Amidst Economic Uncertainty

New Zealand's Bold Rate Cut: A Boost Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global
4
Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025