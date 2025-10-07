Left Menu

Inter-State Solver Gang Busted: Artificial Intelligence Used in Exam Scam

The Lucknow Police exposed a gang using AI to replace candidates with imposters for the IBPS Clerk Exam. They arrested 10 members involved in forging identity documents, seizing devices and cash. The gang, led by Anand Kumar, charged candidates significant sums for their illicit services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-10-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 22:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Lucknow Police have uncovered an inter-state solver gang that used AI to manipulate exam admissions, arresting ten suspects in connection with the fraud. The group replaced legitimate candidates with imposters for the 2025 IBPS Clerk Exam, a serious breach of examination integrity, officials reported Tuesday.

The mastermind, Anand Kumar, and his accomplices allegedly used advanced tools to edit admit card photos, achieving a notable likeness between the real candidates and imposters. Their operation stretched across multiple states, charging hefty fees for passing the exams with unqualified stand-ins.

Authorities seized mobile devices, identity cards, and cash, highlighting the complexity of the scam. The accused face charges of forgery, cheating, and conspiracy under the Public Examinations Act. Investigations continue as police hunt for remaining gang members and analyze digital evidence from seized items.

(With inputs from agencies.)

