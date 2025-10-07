Inter-State Solver Gang Busted: Artificial Intelligence Used in Exam Scam

The Lucknow Police have uncovered an inter-state solver gang that used AI to manipulate exam admissions, arresting ten suspects in connection with the fraud. The group replaced legitimate candidates with imposters for the 2025 IBPS Clerk Exam, a serious breach of examination integrity, officials reported Tuesday.

The mastermind, Anand Kumar, and his accomplices allegedly used advanced tools to edit admit card photos, achieving a notable likeness between the real candidates and imposters. Their operation stretched across multiple states, charging hefty fees for passing the exams with unqualified stand-ins.

Authorities seized mobile devices, identity cards, and cash, highlighting the complexity of the scam. The accused face charges of forgery, cheating, and conspiracy under the Public Examinations Act. Investigations continue as police hunt for remaining gang members and analyze digital evidence from seized items.

