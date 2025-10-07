Tragic Landslide in Himachal: Lives Lost in Bus Accident

A landslide in Bilaspur district, Himachal Pradesh, has resulted in the tragic loss of at least 15 lives, officials confirmed. The landslide hit a private bus carrying 25-30 passengers, causing the accident near Bhalughat area in Jhandutta assembly segment.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed condolences, noting that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is personally overseeing the relief operations. The state government is providing extensive support to the victims, with assistance ongoing despite challenging weather conditions.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also extended her sympathies, emphasizing that the government stands with the affected families and is working to ensure a swift recovery for the injured. Rescue operations are complicated by continuous rain, with several passengers still trapped under debris.

(With inputs from agencies.)