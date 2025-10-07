Left Menu

Tragic Landslide in Himachal: Lives Lost in Bus Accident

A devastating landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district has claimed at least 15 lives, with rescue operations underway. The Congress government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is actively managing relief efforts. Several passengers remain trapped, and inclement weather complicates rescue operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 22:56 IST
Tragic Landslide in Himachal: Lives Lost in Bus Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A landslide in Bilaspur district, Himachal Pradesh, has resulted in the tragic loss of at least 15 lives, officials confirmed. The landslide hit a private bus carrying 25-30 passengers, causing the accident near Bhalughat area in Jhandutta assembly segment.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed condolences, noting that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is personally overseeing the relief operations. The state government is providing extensive support to the victims, with assistance ongoing despite challenging weather conditions.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also extended her sympathies, emphasizing that the government stands with the affected families and is working to ensure a swift recovery for the injured. Rescue operations are complicated by continuous rain, with several passengers still trapped under debris.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Bold Rate Cut: A Boost Amidst Economic Uncertainty

New Zealand's Bold Rate Cut: A Boost Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Saluting the Guardians of Indian Skies: Air Force Day Celebration

Saluting the Guardians of Indian Skies: Air Force Day Celebration

 India
4
Capitol Standoff: Government Shutdown and the Healthcare Clash

Capitol Standoff: Government Shutdown and the Healthcare Clash

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025