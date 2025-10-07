Tragic Landslide Claims Lives in Himachal Pradesh
A devastating landslide in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, caused by heavy rains, resulted in the deaths of at least 15 bus passengers. President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences and emphasized the need for a swift recovery for those injured. Rescue operations are ongoing as more people are feared trapped.
In a tragic incident, a landslide on Tuesday led to a bus accident in Bilaspur district, Himachal Pradesh, where at least 15 passengers lost their lives, according to local officials.
President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the quick recovery of the injured passengers.
Rescue operations are underway, with authorities working tirelessly to locate and aid individuals believed to be trapped beneath the debris. So far, three individuals have been successfully rescued.
