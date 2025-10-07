Left Menu

Tragic Landslide Claims Lives in Himachal Pradesh

A devastating landslide in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, caused by heavy rains, resulted in the deaths of at least 15 bus passengers. President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences and emphasized the need for a swift recovery for those injured. Rescue operations are ongoing as more people are feared trapped.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 23:00 IST
Tragic Landslide Claims Lives in Himachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a landslide on Tuesday led to a bus accident in Bilaspur district, Himachal Pradesh, where at least 15 passengers lost their lives, according to local officials.

President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the quick recovery of the injured passengers.

Rescue operations are underway, with authorities working tirelessly to locate and aid individuals believed to be trapped beneath the debris. So far, three individuals have been successfully rescued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Bold Rate Cut: A Boost Amidst Economic Uncertainty

New Zealand's Bold Rate Cut: A Boost Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Saluting the Guardians of Indian Skies: Air Force Day Celebration

Saluting the Guardians of Indian Skies: Air Force Day Celebration

 India
4
Capitol Standoff: Government Shutdown and the Healthcare Clash

Capitol Standoff: Government Shutdown and the Healthcare Clash

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025