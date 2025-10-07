Tragic Landslide Claims Lives in Himachal Pradesh

In a tragic incident, a landslide on Tuesday led to a bus accident in Bilaspur district, Himachal Pradesh, where at least 15 passengers lost their lives, according to local officials.

President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the quick recovery of the injured passengers.

Rescue operations are underway, with authorities working tirelessly to locate and aid individuals believed to be trapped beneath the debris. So far, three individuals have been successfully rescued.

