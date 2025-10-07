NIA Cracks Down on Global Narco-Terror Network: New Developments Unveiled

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed charges against eight additional suspects in the extensive 2020 transnational narco-terror case. This criminal network smuggled drugs from Pakistan to Gujarat, intending to fund the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The intricate web of conspirators spans numerous countries including Italy, Australia, the UAE, Pakistan, Iran, and Thailand, as well as several Indian states such as Gujarat, Delhi, Punjab, and Chandigarh. Among the key operatives, Simranjit Singh Sandhu, Tanveer Bedi, and Ankush Kapoor have been identified as masterminds of the conspiracy.

Investigations reveal Kapoor's crucial role in managing logistics in India, while Singh and Bedi coordinated international operations. The NIA remains committed to dismantling this narcotics-terrorism nexus, pursuing those still on the run.

(With inputs from agencies.)