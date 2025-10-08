Left Menu

Italian Prime Minister Denounces ICC Genocide Complicity Claims

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and two ministers, Guido Crosetto and Antonio Tajani, are accused by the ICC of alleged complicity in genocide concerning Israel's offensive in Gaza. Meloni refuted the claims, citing no authorization of arms to Israel post-October 7, amid ongoing protests in Italy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 01:19 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 01:19 IST
Italian Prime Minister Denounces ICC Genocide Complicity Claims
Giorgia Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, alongside two of her ministers, finds herself at the center of controversy after being reported to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged complicity in genocide in connection with Israel's military actions in Gaza. During an interview with RAI, Meloni disclosed that Defence Minister Guido Crosetto and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani were implicated in the complaint, and possibly Roberto Cingolani, head of the defence firm Leonardo.

Meloni expressed disbelief at the allegations, stating, "I don't believe there is another case like this in the world or in history." Despite the gravity of the situation, she withheld details regarding the party responsible for the ICC complaint. Within Italy, massive demonstrations have erupted, protesting the deaths in Gaza and criticizing Meloni's government, which, while historically supportive of Israel, has labeled the recent offensive as "disproportionate." Despite tensions, Italy continues its diplomatic and commercial ties with Israel, without recognizing Palestine.

The Gaza attacks began after Hamas militants killed over 1,200 Israelis and captured 251 hostages on October 7, 2023. In retaliation, Israeli strikes have resulted in more than 67,000 fatalities, according to Gaza health officials, an accusation of genocide that Israel denies. Meloni highlighted that Italy has refrained from approving any new arms deals with Israel since the conflict intensified. Meanwhile, in a separate international matter, Meloni commented on U.S. President Donald Trump's conclusions concerning the lack of willingness for peace talks from Russian President Vladimir Putin, asserting continued support for Ukraine and sanctions as essential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise: Gaza Freedom Flotilla Intercepted by Israeli Military

Tensions Rise: Gaza Freedom Flotilla Intercepted by Israeli Military

 Global
2
Political Tensions Flare as BJP MLA Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Exploiting Hospital Visit

Political Tensions Flare as BJP MLA Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Exploiting Ho...

 India
3
Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Ring Linked to Famous Actors Uncovered

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Ring Linked to Famous Actors Uncovered

 India
4
Celebrating 25 Years of Modi's Milestone Leadership

Celebrating 25 Years of Modi's Milestone Leadership

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025