Gaza Peace Talks: A New Hope or Endless Struggle?

In a potential breakthrough, Hamas has announced its willingness to negotiate an end to the Gaza conflict in line with President Donald Trump's peace framework. The announcement came as high-level U.S. and Qatari officials convened in Egypt for indirect discussions between the Palestinian group and Israel.

On the second anniversary of the conflict's onset, Trump expressed hope for wider peace in the region. U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have joined the negotiations, viewed as a critical step in assessing progress amid a more amicable atmosphere than previous sessions.

Despite a cautiously optimistic outlook, substantial obstacles remain. Israeli and Palestinian factions differ on terms, including disarmament and governance of Gaza after the conflict. The negotiations' outcome could determine the region's political landscape and humanitarian future, especially as both sides recall profound losses from the war.

(With inputs from agencies.)