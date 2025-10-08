Left Menu

Ecuador's President Survives Assassination Attempt

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa faced an attack by a crowd hurling rocks at his car in Cañar province. Signs of bullet damage were noted on his vehicle, though he remained unharmed. Environment and Energy Minister Ines Manzano reported the incident; five individuals have been detained.

Updated: 08-10-2025 02:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

In a harrowing incident, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa's vehicle was attacked by a crowd of about 500 people in the Cañar province. As the president was en route to an event, his car faced a barrage of rocks thrown by the group.

Further escalating the situation, tests revealed signs of bullet damage on President Noboa's vehicle. Addressing the media, Environment and Energy Minister Ines Manzano confirmed the attack and stated that the president escaped unhurt.

In the aftermath of the attempted attack, five individuals have been detained by authorities. The formal complaint was filed as more details emerged about the threat to President Noboa's life.

