Ecuador's President Survives Assassination Attempt
Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa faced an attack by a crowd hurling rocks at his car in Cañar province. Signs of bullet damage were noted on his vehicle, though he remained unharmed. Environment and Energy Minister Ines Manzano reported the incident; five individuals have been detained.
- Country:
- Ecuador
In a harrowing incident, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa's vehicle was attacked by a crowd of about 500 people in the Cañar province. As the president was en route to an event, his car faced a barrage of rocks thrown by the group.
Further escalating the situation, tests revealed signs of bullet damage on President Noboa's vehicle. Addressing the media, Environment and Energy Minister Ines Manzano confirmed the attack and stated that the president escaped unhurt.
In the aftermath of the attempted attack, five individuals have been detained by authorities. The formal complaint was filed as more details emerged about the threat to President Noboa's life.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tension in Ecuador: President's Car Attacked amidst Political Unrest
How many alleged drug boats has the US attacked? It depends on who you ask
BJP MLA Attacked Amid Flood Relief Efforts: Political Tensions Rise in Bengal
Political Tensions Rise as BJP Leaders Attacked in Flood-Hit Dooars
BJP Leaders Allegedly Attacked in Nagrakata Amid Flood Relief Efforts