Ecuador's President Survives Assassination Attempt

In a harrowing incident, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa's vehicle was attacked by a crowd of about 500 people in the Cañar province. As the president was en route to an event, his car faced a barrage of rocks thrown by the group.

Further escalating the situation, tests revealed signs of bullet damage on President Noboa's vehicle. Addressing the media, Environment and Energy Minister Ines Manzano confirmed the attack and stated that the president escaped unhurt.

In the aftermath of the attempted attack, five individuals have been detained by authorities. The formal complaint was filed as more details emerged about the threat to President Noboa's life.

(With inputs from agencies.)