Cyber Heist: Arrests in London Childcare Data Breach

Two individuals were arrested for a cyberattack on a London childcare company, Kido International, which compromised data on over 8,000 children. Known as Radiant, the hackers published sensitive child data on the dark web and demanded a ransom. The incident highlights significant concerns over data privacy and child safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-10-2025 02:41 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 02:41 IST
British police have detained two suspects in connection with a significant cyberattack targeting a London-based childcare firm, Kido International. The breach exposed sensitive data on over 8,000 children, heightening concerns about data privacy and child protection.

The attackers, identifying as Radiant, utilized their dark web platform to disclose names, photos, and contact information of 10 affected children. Despite refusing to reveal the ransom amount sought from Kido International, the incident marks a disturbing trend of ransomware attacks troubling UK businesses in recent months.

The Metropolitan Police arrested the suspects, aged 17 and 22, in Bishop's Stortford following comprehensive residential searches. The two will remain in custody for further questioning. The breach underscores the urgent need for enhanced cybersecurity measures to safeguard vulnerable data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

