Tension in Ecuador: President's Car Attacked amidst Political Unrest

In a show of mounting unrest, Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa's vehicle was targeted by a barrage of rocks and suspected gunfire as he traveled through Cañar province. The incident, described as an assassination attempt by Environment and Energy Minister Ines Manzano, highlights escalating tensions in the nation.

The altercation is rooted in growing dissatisfaction following the government's recent decision to terminate diesel subsidies. Protesters, led by the national Indigenous federation CONAIE, have been staging demonstrations and road blockades, demanding a change in policy.

While President Noboa escaped injury, the situation remains volatile with both sides reporting aggression and detentions. Authorities have apprehended five individuals, while CONAIE claims a brutal police response targeted peaceful demonstrators, including the elderly.

