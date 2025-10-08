Left Menu

Tension in Ecuador: President's Car Attacked amidst Political Unrest

Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa faced an attack on his vehicle amid protests sparked by the end of diesel subsidies. Approximately 500 individuals threw rocks, and signs of bullet damage were present. The national Indigenous federation CONAIE reports civilian violence, citing arbitrary detentions during the ongoing strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 02:52 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 02:52 IST
Tension in Ecuador: President's Car Attacked amidst Political Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a show of mounting unrest, Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa's vehicle was targeted by a barrage of rocks and suspected gunfire as he traveled through Cañar province. The incident, described as an assassination attempt by Environment and Energy Minister Ines Manzano, highlights escalating tensions in the nation.

The altercation is rooted in growing dissatisfaction following the government's recent decision to terminate diesel subsidies. Protesters, led by the national Indigenous federation CONAIE, have been staging demonstrations and road blockades, demanding a change in policy.

While President Noboa escaped injury, the situation remains volatile with both sides reporting aggression and detentions. Authorities have apprehended five individuals, while CONAIE claims a brutal police response targeted peaceful demonstrators, including the elderly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise: Gaza Freedom Flotilla Intercepted by Israeli Military

Tensions Rise: Gaza Freedom Flotilla Intercepted by Israeli Military

 Global
2
Political Tensions Flare as BJP MLA Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Exploiting Hospital Visit

Political Tensions Flare as BJP MLA Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Exploiting Ho...

 India
3
Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Ring Linked to Famous Actors Uncovered

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Ring Linked to Famous Actors Uncovered

 India
4
Celebrating 25 Years of Modi's Milestone Leadership

Celebrating 25 Years of Modi's Milestone Leadership

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025