Ecuador's Political Turbulence: Attack on President Noboa's Convoy

Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa narrowly escaped an attack as his convoy was assaulted by a crowd throwing rocks and reportedly shooting in Cañar province. The government labeled the act as a criminal and terrorist attempt on Noboa's life, and arrested five individuals, amidst ongoing protests over subsidy cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 03:57 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 03:57 IST
Ecuadorean President

Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa's convoy came under attack in Cañar province as a crowd of 500 people hurled rocks and allegedly fired shots at his vehicle, according to top government officials. Environment and Energy Minister Ines Manzano reported the incident as an assassination attempt, confirming the arrest of five individuals in connection with the attack.

The national Indigenous federation, CONAIE, accused the government of orchestrated violence against supporters who gathered to meet Noboa. The protest group has been demonstrating against the recent elimination of diesel subsidies, a move they argue will raise costs for farmers and Indigenous communities. The government stands firm on the decision, stating it frees up $1.1 billion annually for redistribution.

Noboa, who has adopted a tough stance on crime and security, has often invoked emergency powers for law enforcement. In light of the attack, Defense Minister Gian Carlo Loffredo reinforced confidence in Noboa's resilience, sharing imagery of the damage to the presidential vehicle and affirming the nation's resolve against such disruptions.

