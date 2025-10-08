Left Menu

Regional Powers Reject Trump's Bagram Base Ambitions

Afghanistan's neighboring nations, alongside American allies, opposed former U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to take over the Bagram military base. This stance was made clear during the Moscow Format meeting, which saw participation from Taliban representatives and key regional countries, emphasizing the region's disapproval and allied unity against the U.S. proposal.

In a display of regional unanimity, Afghanistan's neighboring countries and American allies have openly rejected former U.S. President Donald Trump's goal of assuming control of the Bagram military base. This collective stance emerged from the 'Moscow Format' meeting, a gathering organized by Russia.

The meeting, attended for the first time by a representative from the Taliban administration, brought together influential U.S. partners including India, Pakistan, as well as regional powers such as Russia, China, and Iran. The joint statement issued post-meeting condemned external military infrastructures within Afghanistan and the surrounding regions, aligning with the Taliban's opposition.

Reaffirming this position, Taliban's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi emphasized Afghanistan's historic resistance to foreign military presence. Meanwhile, Trump's proposition has been met with skepticism among current and former U.S. officials, who warn it resembles a re-invasion, noting the substantial military resources required.

(With inputs from agencies.)

