Left Menu

Erdogan Calls for Balanced Peace Efforts in Gaza

Turkish President Erdogan has criticized the approach of blaming Hamas and Palestinians alone for the lack of peace in Gaza. He emphasized that Israel must cease its attacks to foster successful peace efforts. Erdogan highlighted the importance of ongoing ceasefire talks in Egypt, urged for fair peace strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:41 IST
Erdogan Calls for Balanced Peace Efforts in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan asserted on Wednesday that it is neither just nor practical to place the entire responsibility for achieving peace in Gaza on Hamas and the Palestinians. He stressed that Israel must halt its offensive for peace initiatives to succeed.

Erdogan addressed lawmakers from his party, highlighting that Israel continues to pose the chief challenge to peace in Gaza, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal. He acknowledged the significance of the ongoing ceasefire negotiations in Egypt, where Turkish officials are participants.

"Peace cannot be realized with one-sided expectations. To cast all the burden on Hamas and Palestinians is unjust and unrealistic," Erdogan stated, reiterating his standpoint that Hamas acts as a "resistance group."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Air Quality Forecast System Needs Urgent Upgrade

Delhi's Air Quality Forecast System Needs Urgent Upgrade

 India
2
Tamil Nadu Assembly's Stand Against Israel's Gaza Actions

Tamil Nadu Assembly's Stand Against Israel's Gaza Actions

 India
3
Kerala Assembly Drama: Chief Minister Accused of Body Shaming Opposition MLA

Kerala Assembly Drama: Chief Minister Accused of Body Shaming Opposition MLA

 India
4
Pioneering Molecular Architects Win 2025 Nobel Chemistry Prize

Pioneering Molecular Architects Win 2025 Nobel Chemistry Prize

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025