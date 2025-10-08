Erdogan Calls for Balanced Peace Efforts in Gaza

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan asserted on Wednesday that it is neither just nor practical to place the entire responsibility for achieving peace in Gaza on Hamas and the Palestinians. He stressed that Israel must halt its offensive for peace initiatives to succeed.

Erdogan addressed lawmakers from his party, highlighting that Israel continues to pose the chief challenge to peace in Gaza, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal. He acknowledged the significance of the ongoing ceasefire negotiations in Egypt, where Turkish officials are participants.

"Peace cannot be realized with one-sided expectations. To cast all the burden on Hamas and Palestinians is unjust and unrealistic," Erdogan stated, reiterating his standpoint that Hamas acts as a "resistance group."

