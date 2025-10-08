Mamata Banerjee Leads Relief Efforts in Landslide-Hit Darjeeling

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced further plans to visit Darjeeling to oversee relief and rehabilitation efforts following last week's devastating landslides.

Banerjee returned to Kolkata after meeting displaced families and initiating emergency aid. She expressed anger over steep airfare hikes affecting those trying to return home.

The Chief Minister revealed ongoing infrastructure repairs, including road and bridge reconstruction, and vowed continued support with senior officials and ministers deployed to ensure efficient operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)