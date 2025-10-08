Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Leads Relief Efforts in Landslide-Hit Darjeeling

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal is actively engaged in relief efforts following devastating landslides in Darjeeling. During her visit, she supervised operations, ensured relief for affected families, and questioned airfare hikes. The government is working on infrastructure repairs and providing employment aid to affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-10-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 16:16 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced further plans to visit Darjeeling to oversee relief and rehabilitation efforts following last week's devastating landslides.

Banerjee returned to Kolkata after meeting displaced families and initiating emergency aid. She expressed anger over steep airfare hikes affecting those trying to return home.

The Chief Minister revealed ongoing infrastructure repairs, including road and bridge reconstruction, and vowed continued support with senior officials and ministers deployed to ensure efficient operations.

