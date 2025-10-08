Left Menu

Lazio 'Irriducibili' Arrest: Olympic Scam Linked to Italian Soccer Hooligans

Two brothers from Lazio's soccer hooligan group, 'Irriducibili', have been arrested for attempting to secure public works contracts for the Winter Olympics through mafia-style methods. Accused of extortion and controlling drug and nightlife activities in Cortina, the brothers were linked to notorious criminal networks.

Two brothers associated with Lazio's infamous soccer hooligan group, known as 'Irriducibili', have been detained by Italian authorities for their alleged involvement in a scheme to secure public works contracts for the upcoming Winter Olympics. This arrest is part of an ongoing investigation by Italian prosecutors.

Prosecutors allege the brothers sought to exploit the Winter Olympics by establishing a mafia-like hold over drug trafficking and nightlife operations in the Alpine town of Cortina. Cortina, set to host the Winter Games alongside Milan from February 6-22, has been shaken by these revelations.

The pair are accused of leveraging their criminal connections to menace competitors and local authorities. Instances of threats, assaults, and extortion have been documented, with one incident involving a nightlife organiser abducted and tortured. The accused denied accusations of attempting to influence a local politician for electoral gains. Both are facing charges of extortion with mafia-style tactics, as five additional suspects remain under investigation.

