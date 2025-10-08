Sri Lanka's Anti-Graft Measures: Strengthening CIABOC's Efficiency

In a bid to strengthen its fight against corruption, Sri Lanka has announced plans to bolster the country's anti-graft commission by deploying personnel from various government services and state corporations. This initiative aims to enhance the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption's (CIABOC) efficiency.

The decision comes on the heels of CIABOC Director General Ranga Dissanayake's concerns about the commission's lack of resources. Dissanayake revealed that the current staff is insufficient to handle the increasing workload, with only 65 lawyers managing over 4,600 complaints this year alone.

Amidst political controversy, Dissanayake defended the commission's renewed vigor in filing cases against opposition politicians and public officials under the 2023 Anti-Corruption Act. Despite facing allegations of bias, he emphasized the enhanced independence of CIABOC and urged public support to combat corruption.

