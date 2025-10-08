Germany Launches Investigation into Temu's Pricing Influence

The German cartel office has launched an investigation into Temu, the Chinese e-commerce platform, to scrutinize its influence on merchants' pricing strategies. It aims to uncover if Temu applies unlawful pricing requirements detrimental to marketplace competition, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

'We are delving into the possibility that Temu's actions could lead to unwanted pricing restrictions, subsequently causing price rises across alternate sales channels,' stated office president Andreas Mundt.

The investigation targets Whaleco Technology Limited, based in Dublin, which facilitates Temu's operations within Germany, adding a new chapter to the ongoing scrutiny of international online marketplaces.