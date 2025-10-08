Left Menu

Germany Launches Investigation into Temu's Pricing Influence

Germany's cartel office investigates Temu, a Chinese e-commerce platform, for potentially imposing unfair pricing requirements on merchants. These actions could restrict competition and cause price hikes on other sales channels. Proceedings target Dublin-based Whaleco Technology Limited, which operates Temu in Germany.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

The German cartel office has launched an investigation into Temu, the Chinese e-commerce platform, to scrutinize its influence on merchants' pricing strategies. It aims to uncover if Temu applies unlawful pricing requirements detrimental to marketplace competition, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

'We are delving into the possibility that Temu's actions could lead to unwanted pricing restrictions, subsequently causing price rises across alternate sales channels,' stated office president Andreas Mundt.

The investigation targets Whaleco Technology Limited, based in Dublin, which facilitates Temu's operations within Germany, adding a new chapter to the ongoing scrutiny of international online marketplaces.

