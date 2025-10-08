Left Menu

Crackdown in Katra: Infamous Drug Peddler Arrested

Pawan Singh, a notorious drug peddler, was arrested with heroin and cash in Jammu and Kashmir. He's known for several offenses related to drug trafficking and had been detained previously under the PIT-NDPS Act. Authorities emphasize strict measures and public cooperation to combat drug smuggling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:13 IST
Crackdown in Katra: Infamous Drug Peddler Arrested
Pawan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

A significant arrest has been made in Jammu and Kashmir as police apprehended a well-known drug peddler with heroin and substantial cash near Katra in Reasi district.

The individual, Pawan Singh, alias Pammi, hailing from Serbad village, was caught near Tarakote with 21 grams of heroin and Rs 30,800 in cash.

Singh has a notorious reputation, being previously detained under the PIT-NDPS Act and is implicated in multiple cases. The authorities reiterate their zero-tolerance stance on drug-related crimes, calling for public assistance in eradicating this menace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
'Neeriddre Nale': Karnataka's Push for Water Conservation

'Neeriddre Nale': Karnataka's Push for Water Conservation

 India
2
Taliban Diplomacy: Afghan Foreign Minister Visits India to Boost Ties

Taliban Diplomacy: Afghan Foreign Minister Visits India to Boost Ties

 Global
3
Rajasthan Eyes $350 Billion Economy by 2030, Unveils Investment Opportunities

Rajasthan Eyes $350 Billion Economy by 2030, Unveils Investment Opportunitie...

 India
4
US Expands Trade Blacklist, Targeting Chinese Firms Tied to Iranian Drone Supply

US Expands Trade Blacklist, Targeting Chinese Firms Tied to Iranian Drone Su...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025