Crackdown in Katra: Infamous Drug Peddler Arrested
Pawan Singh, a notorious drug peddler, was arrested with heroin and cash in Jammu and Kashmir. He's known for several offenses related to drug trafficking and had been detained previously under the PIT-NDPS Act. Authorities emphasize strict measures and public cooperation to combat drug smuggling.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:13 IST
- India
A significant arrest has been made in Jammu and Kashmir as police apprehended a well-known drug peddler with heroin and substantial cash near Katra in Reasi district.
The individual, Pawan Singh, alias Pammi, hailing from Serbad village, was caught near Tarakote with 21 grams of heroin and Rs 30,800 in cash.
Singh has a notorious reputation, being previously detained under the PIT-NDPS Act and is implicated in multiple cases. The authorities reiterate their zero-tolerance stance on drug-related crimes, calling for public assistance in eradicating this menace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
