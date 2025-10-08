Left Menu

Italy's Cultural Identity Legislation: Banning the Burqa

Italy's ruling party has proposed legislation to ban the burqa and niqab in public spaces. The proposed bill seeks to address 'cultural separatism' and introduces financial transparency requirements for unrecognized religious organizations. The legislation also includes criminal provisions for virginity testing and strengthened penalties for forced marriages.

Updated: 08-10-2025 18:20 IST
The Brothers of Italy party, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, presented legislation aimed at combatting 'cultural separatism' linked to Islam by prohibiting the wearing of the burqa and niqab in public spaces. This move is part of a wider initiative targeting religious radicalization and Islamic extremism.

France pioneered the European burqa ban in 2011, and over 20 countries have since followed suit. While Italy's new proposal extends to financial transparency for unrecognized religious organizations, no formal agreements have been made with Muslim groups, distinguishing this bill from preceding ones.

The bill also introduces penalties for virginity testing and coerced marriages. Despite no set timetable for debate, the government's majority in parliament is likely to support the bill's passage, marking a step towards stricter cultural integration policies in Italy.

