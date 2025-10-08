Romania's constitutional court postponed its ruling on two significant fiscal measures on Wednesday, extending the fiscal unpredictability of the nation's coalition administration. The government aims to reduce the budget deficit from over 9% to below 6% of economic output next year.

In Jerusalem, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir incited political tensions by visiting the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, advocating for aggressive strategies against Hamas in Gaza. The scene remains one of the most politically sensitive points in Middle Eastern geopolitics.

Amid increasing humanitarian strains in Gaza, Israel denied transferring incubators to southern hospitals, forcing some newborns to share oxygen masks, as reported by a UNICEF official. Israel disputes these claims, asserting that medical supplies were indeed transferred within the enclave.

