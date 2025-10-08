Left Menu

Telangana's Bold Move: 42% Quota Sparks Legal Tussle

The Telangana High Court is hearing petitions against the state government's order granting 42% reservation to Backward Classes in local bodies, which exceeds the Supreme Court's 50% cap. The order, part of the Congress's election promise, faces opposition from petitioners and support from political leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:51 IST
The Telangana High Court is set to hear a series of petitions challenging the state's decision to increase reservations for Backward Classes in local bodies from 24% to 42%.

On Wednesday, Chief Justice A K Singh and G M Mohiuddin listened to arguments from both the petitioners and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the government.

With the move pushing total reservations to 67%, exceeding the Supreme Court's 50% ceiling, the court adjourned until Thursday for further deliberation.

