Telangana's Bold Move: 42% Quota Sparks Legal Tussle

The Telangana High Court is set to hear a series of petitions challenging the state's decision to increase reservations for Backward Classes in local bodies from 24% to 42%.

On Wednesday, Chief Justice A K Singh and G M Mohiuddin listened to arguments from both the petitioners and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the government.

With the move pushing total reservations to 67%, exceeding the Supreme Court's 50% ceiling, the court adjourned until Thursday for further deliberation.

